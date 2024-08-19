TB Joshua’s poster stopped my girlfriend from smashing my ex’s head – Ayitey Powers

Ayitey Powers used to frequent the Nigerian prophet’s church for prayers and considered him as his spiritual father.

He also organised a separate funeral in Ghana in honour of the prophet, with a big banner paying tribute to the late man of God.

Speaking about the impact of TB Joshua on his life, Ayitey Powers recounted a miracle that happened in his house where a poster of the pastor prevented a clash between his girlfriend and ex-girlfriend.

"His poster that I have in my room has been doing wonders. Initially, I used the poster to celebrate his one year, but something told me to open it in my room. The wonders the poster has been doing in my room, I won't finish if I start talking about it. I'm not married, but I have a girlfriend,” he narrated on TV3.

"One day my ex called me that she had come to Accra, and it was late, so she couldn't go back and wanted to sleep at my house. I immediately called my girlfriend to confirm whether she would come that night, and she said no.”

He added: "While we (he and his ex) were there, my girlfriend showed up. She wanted to hit my ex in the head with a bottle, but anytime she tried, she froze… The TB Joshua calendar asked her, 'What do you think you are going to do?'"

