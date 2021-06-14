Video: Boxer Ayitey Powers organises funeral for TB Joshua in Ghana; Bukom Banku attends

The late prophet was the founder of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), which commands a huge following across Africa and the world.

Ayitey Powers used to frequent TB Joshua’s church for prayers and considered the Nigerian prophet as his spiritual father.

To this end, the controversial boxer orgnaised a funeral service in Accra over the weekend in honour of the late TB Joshua.

A viral video from the funeral showed a small gathering, with a big banner paying tribute to the late man of God.

Ayitey Powers was also wearing a T-Shirt with TB Joshua’s photo printed on it, as well as the message “Rest In Peace Daddy”.

Meanwhile, the boxer’s long-time rival Braimah Kamoko, also known as Bukom Banku, was also in attendance at the funeral.

Pulse Ghana

Ayitey Powers appeared deeply affected when news of TB Joshua’s demise broke some two weeks ago.

In a video posted on social media, he wept, saying: “Someone [should] tell me it is not true; I can’t sleep!”