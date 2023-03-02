Video: $4 million Azumah Nelson Sports Complex turns bush after being abandoned

Estimated to be worth $4 million when the project took off, the renovation of the facility has now stalled.

A report by Joy Sports’ Fentuo Tahiru showed that bushes have grown around the project after months of it being abandoned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said the contractor tasked with completing the project abandoned it in October 2020 due to the Sports Ministry’s failure to pay him.

The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex is expected to have a seating capacity of about 10,000, as well as an ICT Center.

The facility, which is located at Kaneshie in Accra, would also house boxing gyms, a tennis court, a basketball court and a restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT