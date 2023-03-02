The expansion of the complex into a youth and sports resource center kicked off in 2018 but there’s been little development since then.
Video: $4 million Azumah Nelson Sports Complex turns bush after being abandoned
The multi-million dollar Azumah Nelson Sports Complex has been engulfed by weeds after being abandoned.
Estimated to be worth $4 million when the project took off, the renovation of the facility has now stalled.
A report by Joy Sports’ Fentuo Tahiru showed that bushes have grown around the project after months of it being abandoned.
The report said the contractor tasked with completing the project abandoned it in October 2020 due to the Sports Ministry’s failure to pay him.
The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex is expected to have a seating capacity of about 10,000, as well as an ICT Center.
The facility, which is located at Kaneshie in Accra, would also house boxing gyms, a tennis court, a basketball court and a restaurant.
Watch the video of the deplorable state of the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex below:
