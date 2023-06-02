Sarkodie rallies support for Freezy Macbones ahead of his next fight

In a post on Twitter, Freezy Macbones announced his readiness for the upcoming bout, although he didn’t name his opponent.

“Announcement. I’ll be fighting again on the 21st of July @ York Hall! Tickets will be available soon, stay tuned for further updates! Let’s GO!” he wrote.

Reacting to this, award-winning rapper Sarkodie rallied support for the boxer on Twitter, posting: “All support behind.”

Freezy Macbones used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.

His rise has been the archetypal grass-to-grace story and he’s been deservedly trending on social media after he roared to victory in his latest bout.

The 33-year-old boxer was involved in just his second professional fight in April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory by a unanimous decision over Sharp.

Highlights of the fight went gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians eulogizing MacBones’ aggressive style of boxing.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has confirmed that Freezy MacBones has switched nationality from Ghana to the United Kingdom (UK).

GBA President Abraham Neequaye said the boxer made the nationality switch right before his professional debut.