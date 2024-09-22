Daniel Dubois’ knockout victory leaves Anthony Joshua’s career in tatters

The bout, which took place on September 21, 2024, saw Dubois claim a decisive victory, leaving Joshua’s career at a crossroads. Dubois, the underdog going into the fight, showcased his youth, fearlessness, and raw power, dismantling Joshua in just five rounds.
British boxer Daniel Dubois, in a night that will be remembered for years to come, delivered a stunning performance to defeat former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua by knockout at Wembley Stadium.
The 96,000-strong crowd witnessed a passing of the torch as Dubois legitimised his reign as a heavyweight champion. Joshua, who was aiming to become a three-time heavyweight champion, was unable to withstand Dubois’ relentless assault, culminating in a knockout that left the former champion curled up on the canvas.
The victory marks a significant milestone for Dubois, who has now firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division. For Joshua, the loss raises critical questions about his future in the sport following this devastating defeat.
As the boxing world reacts to this unexpected outcome, fans and analysts alike are eager to see what the future holds for both fighters.
Dubois’ triumph has undoubtedly shaken up the heavyweight landscape, setting the stage for exciting matchups in the months to come.