The evolution of football tactics: A statistical look at the 4-3-3 formation

The 4-3-3 formation has become increasingly popular over recent decades, so that this article will take a statistical look at its evolution over time.

Origin of 4-3-3 Formation

Recent football statistics showed how the game has changed in the last few

ADVERTISEMENT

years as it introduced many new and creative formations. The evaluation of different formations also makes this sport prediction difficult.

To get a complete idea of football prediction, you can follow https://papa-score.com/. This website also provides information on different European leagues and even the APL tables.

Anyway, the "Golden Team" of Hungary first adopted the 4-3-3 configuration in the 1950s, and it was quite effective. The group was renowned for its attacking prowess and flowing style of play and included legends like Sandor Kocsis and Ferenc Puskas. Hungary was able to control the ball and create scoring opportunities from all over the field because of the 4-3-3 shape.

The 4-3-3 formation has changed over time and has been utilized by some of the most successful football teams in history. Pep Guardiola's "tiki-taka" era at Barcelona is a shining illustration of the 4-3-3 configuration in action. The team controlled possession, exploited defenders with fast passes, and scored goals just for pleasure.

Formations 4-3-3 Structure

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4-4-2 formation, common in the 1990s, is a version of the 4-3-3 system. The 4-3-3 has one more striker and one less midfielder than the other formation, which is the fundamental distinction between them. Four defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards make up the formation.

Typically, there are two center-backs and two full-backs among the four defenders. One defensive midfielder and two central midfielders often make up the three midfielders. One center forward and two wingers often make up the trio of forwards.

Analysis of the 4-3-3 Formation's Statistics

We can examine some recent season statistics to comprehend the efficacy of the 4-3-3 arrangement. The 4-3-3 configuration was the most often used formation in the English Premier League during the 2020–21 season, per data from WhoScored.com. Ten of the league's 20 teams used it, including Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

With an average possession rate of 56.4%, teams who used the 4-3-3 configuration tended to control the ball. With an average of 1.61 goals per game, they also scored more than teams playing in other formations. They played strong defense, allowing an average of 1.06 goals per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at specific individuals, the 4-3-3 configuration has been used by some of the most productive strikers in recent years. For the majority of his time at Barcelona, Lionel Messi, who holds the record for most Ballon d'Or victories (7), used a 4-3-3 formation. During this time, he amassed almost 600 goals and various honors, including four Champions League trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo is another illustration, who utilized a 4-3-3 formation when playing for Real Madrid. He helped the team win four Champions League titles in five years with his remarkable 450 goals in just 438 games.

Benefits of Using a 4-3-3 Formation

Compared to other formations, the 4-3-3 formation provides a number of benefits. First of all, it enables a looser style of play, perfect for teams that like to control the ball. The three midfielders can switch between positions, confusing the opposition and giving the forwards room.

Second, the formation has a strong defense, midfield, and attack, making it well-balanced. The three midfielders act as a bridge between the defense and the attack, while the two center-backs provide a solid defensive base. The center forward leads the line while the wingers give width and speed, making the trio of forwards a formidable attacking threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirdly, the 4-3-3 shape enables seamless switching from offensive to defense. The strikers can use their speed and talent to create scoring opportunities by receiving the ball from the midfielders swiftly.

Drawbacks of Playing in 4-3-3 Formation

These are some common drawbacks of playing in a 4-3-3 formation:

Exposure to counterattacks

Its susceptibility to counterattacks is one of the 4-3-3 formation's main flaws. The team may be exposed if the opposition breaches their defense because the formation depends on a high line of defense. This can be particularly troublesome if the team's midfielders are thrown off guard, leaving the defenders on their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of width

The wingers often give width in attack for the 4-3-3 system. However, if the wingers are unable to participate in the game, this could also be a weakness. It might be challenging for the side to generate scoring chances if the opposition's defense can stop the wingers.

Utilizing individual brilliance too much

The 4-3-3 system frequently depends on the forwards' individual brilliance to create scoring opportunities. This can be advantageous, but it can also be a vulnerability if the forwards are having a bad day. The team may find it difficult to score goals and win games if they are unable to generate scoring opportunities through individual brilliance.

Conclusion

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most common and successful formations in modern football is the 4-3-3. Although it can be traced back to the 1950s, it has developed into a well-balanced, fluid, and effective attacking formation over time. Statistics show that teams who use the configuration typically control possession, score more goals, and allow fewer goals than teams that use other formations, demonstrating the formation's success.

In spite of its many advantages, the 4-3-3 formation also has some weaknesses. Teams that use this formation must be aware of its potential vulnerabilities and mitigate them to remain effective. However, it will be interesting to see how the 4-3-3 configuration develops and is utilized by clubs around the world as football continues to change.