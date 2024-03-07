2023 African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites promise to deliver gold

Desmond Ofei’s side has been paired in a tricky group that also contains the Gambia and Benin, as they aim to annex gold for the first time since 2011.

Black Satellites aim to win gold

Ahead of the game against Congo, Baffour, who plays for Ghanaian side Berekum Chelsea, said the Black Satellites cannot wait to proudly represent the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the target was to deliver the trophy, insisting any player who is selected to start in the opening game will give his all.

“Many people outside are waiting for this opportunity and we’ve been selected, we are much grateful for this opportunity,” Baffour said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“We are going to deliver and bring out the best in us. We are going for the trophy. We are going for the trophy.”

Black Satellites not under pressure

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Black Satellites coach Ofei also shot down assertions that the team will be under pressure due to playing in front of their home fans.

Ofei said the squad has been preparing in anticipation of the challenge ahead and are ready, both mentally and physically, for the game against Congo.