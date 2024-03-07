ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

2023 African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites promise to deliver gold

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana U20 defender Kuffour Asamoah has said he and his teammates will do everything in their power to win the male football competition of the 2023 African Games.

2023 African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites promise to deliver gold
2023 African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites promise to deliver gold

The Black Satellites will be playing as hosts, with the competition being held in Ghana, and will kickstart their campaign against Congo on Friday, February 8, 2024.

Recommended articles

Desmond Ofei’s side has been paired in a tricky group that also contains the Gambia and Benin, as they aim to annex gold for the first time since 2011.

Ahead of the game against Congo, Baffour, who plays for Ghanaian side Berekum Chelsea, said the Black Satellites cannot wait to proudly represent the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the target was to deliver the trophy, insisting any player who is selected to start in the opening game will give his all.

“Many people outside are waiting for this opportunity and we’ve been selected, we are much grateful for this opportunity,” Baffour said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“We are going to deliver and bring out the best in us. We are going for the trophy. We are going for the trophy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Black Satellites coach Ofei also shot down assertions that the team will be under pressure due to playing in front of their home fans.

Ofei said the squad has been preparing in anticipation of the challenge ahead and are ready, both mentally and physically, for the game against Congo.

“No, there is no pressure. We are fully prepared. We have a good squad. Our boys are ready and hungry. We don’t feel any pressure; not at all,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Inaki Williams scores wonder goal against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

Video: Inaki Williams scores wonder goal against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

Andre Ayew wins Le Havre player of the month for February

Andre Ayew wins Le Havre player of the month for February

Nora Hauptle’s Black Queens are not there yet despite visible progress

Nora Hauptle’s Black Queens are not there yet despite visible progress

Mohammed Kudus rated as the best dribbler in the Premier League

Mohammed Kudus rated as the best dribbler in the Premier League