The glittering event came off on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Accra Marriott Hotel on the Liberation Road in Accra.
2023 Pulse Influencer Awards: Mohammed Kudus is Sports Influencer of the Year
West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has scooped the Sports Influencer of the Year award at the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards.
Kudus beat off stiff competition from other personalities in the sports industry after garnering the most votes from a poll that was opened to the public.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant year overall, having starred for Ajax Amsterdam last season, where he scored 18 goals, before sealing a dream move to West Ham in the summer.
In its third edition, themed "The Golden Era: Bold and Elegant," the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony brought together a constellation of stars, favorite influencers, and content creators, all resplendent in their captivating attire, eager to be celebrated for their remarkable achievements.
This prestigious event applauded the outstanding influencers from various niches, including beauty, technology, lifestyle, and more. The night was a spectacular celebration of the best and brightest in the online realm.
Below is the list of full winners at the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards:
Instagram Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland
Facebook Influencer of the Year - Stan Belove
YouTube Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland
Tech Influencer of the Year - Philip Okoampah Kwaning
Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year - SikaOfficial
Twitter Influencer of the Year - SikaOfficial
Fashion Influencer of the Year - Wesley Kesse
Podcast Influencer of the Year - Stay By Plan
Business Influencer of the Year - Maison Yusif
Comedy Influencer of the Year - Made In Ghana
Adjetey Anang NextGen Influencer of the Year - Aqua Junnior
Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year - Aewura Art
Sports Influencer of the Year - Mohammed Kudus
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year - Martin King Arthur (Kofi Kinata)
Music Influencer of the Year - Blacko
Food Influencer of the Year - Sweet Adjeley
Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland
Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year - Afronita
Snapchat Influencer of the Year - Dulcie Boateng
TikTok Influencer of the Year - Endurance Grand
Dance Influencer of the Year - Endurance Grand
