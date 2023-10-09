2023 Pulse Influencer Awards: Mohammed Kudus is Sports Influencer of the Year

Kudus beat off stiff competition from other personalities in the sports industry after garnering the most votes from a poll that was opened to the public.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant year overall, having starred for Ajax Amsterdam last season, where he scored 18 goals, before sealing a dream move to West Ham in the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its third edition, themed "The Golden Era: Bold and Elegant," the Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony brought together a constellation of stars, favorite influencers, and content creators, all resplendent in their captivating attire, eager to be celebrated for their remarkable achievements.

This prestigious event applauded the outstanding influencers from various niches, including beauty, technology, lifestyle, and more. The night was a spectacular celebration of the best and brightest in the online realm.

Below is the list of full winners at the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards:

Instagram Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland

Facebook Influencer of the Year - Stan Belove

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland

Tech Influencer of the Year - Philip Okoampah Kwaning

Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year - SikaOfficial

Twitter Influencer of the Year - SikaOfficial

Fashion Influencer of the Year - Wesley Kesse

ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast Influencer of the Year - Stay By Plan

Business Influencer of the Year - Maison Yusif

Comedy Influencer of the Year - Made In Ghana

Adjetey Anang NextGen Influencer of the Year - Aqua Junnior

Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year - Aewura Art

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Influencer of the Year - Mohammed Kudus

LinkedIn Influencer of the Year - Martin King Arthur (Kofi Kinata)

Music Influencer of the Year - Blacko

Food Influencer of the Year - Sweet Adjeley

Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - Princess Burland

ADVERTISEMENT

Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year - Afronita

Snapchat Influencer of the Year - Dulcie Boateng

TikTok Influencer of the Year - Endurance Grand