2024 Futsal AFCON: Ghana suffers 5-2 defeat to Zambia in opening game

Despite taking the lead through Emmanuel Pako Nakotey in the fifth minute, the Zambians rallied their back to record a comfortable victory.
Ghana’s Futsal national team suffered a disappointing 5-2 defeat at the hands of Zambia in their opening game of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (Futsal AFCON).
The 2024 Futsal AFCON is currently ongoing in Morocco, with Ghana paired in the same group with Zambia, hosts Morocco and Angola in Group A.
Group B is also made up of Egypt, Libya, Namibia and Mauritania, with all eight nations vying for the right to be champions.
Ghana’s campaign got off to a rough start despite putting up a gallant performance in the first half by holding Zambia to a 1-1 draw.
Francis Chinyama, however, gave the Zambians the lead after the restart before Wiseman Phiri made it 3-1 a few minutes later.
Despite reducing the deficit through Philip Nii Boye, Ghana capitulated late on, with goals from Mbalika Mwaliteta and Jackson Simwami giving their opponents an emphatic 5-2 victory.
Philip Boakye’s side will now face hosts Morocco in their next game before concluding the group with another test against Angola.
Meanwhile, the winner, runner-up and third-placed team in the futsal AFCON will book their places at this year’s FIFA Futsal World Cup in September.
