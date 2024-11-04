2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew set to captain Black Stars against Niger and Angola

According to sources, Ayew, one of the most experienced players in the current squad, was engaged in a candid conversation with Addo to resolve issues surrounding his leadership role.

The coach’s decision to grant Ayew the captaincy is intended to acknowledge his experience and commitment, while also boosting morale within the squad as they navigate a challenging qualifying campaign.

This move follows a period of uncertainty regarding the captaincy in the absence of regular captain Thomas Partey. In Ghana’s recent fixtures against Sudan (held in Accra) and Libya, Mohammed Kudus was named captain, bypassing Ayew, who many believe is a natural candidate for the armband given his seniority and experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports journalist Sadick Adams recently disclosed that Ayew was reportedly displeased with Addo’s decision to appoint Kudus as captain, a choice that some felt undermined Ayew’s contributions and influence within the team.

The positive impact

The decision to appoint Ayew as captain is seen as a positive step towards addressing these concerns and promoting unity within the Black Stars.

The experienced forward is expected to leverage his leadership on the pitch to inspire his teammates as they face Niger and Angola, two opponents crucial to Ghana’s quest for AFCON qualification.