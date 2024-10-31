The Black Stars seem lifeless; it’s truly a shame - Rev. Osei Kofi slamms Ghana's team decline

Expressing frustration with the team’s leadership, he pointed out that Ghana's football administrators appear out of touch with the game and accused them of prioritising personal interests over the development of the domestic league and national programmes.

"The Black Stars seem lifeless to me. It's truly a shame," Rev. Kofi told Graphic Sports. "Just as only those who have attended law school can practise law, the same principle should apply to football administration. Ironically, those currently in charge of our football don't have a deep understanding of the game; they prioritise the business aspects instead and forget about the GPL [Ghana Premier League] and other developmental projects."

Business over National Team Progression

Rev. Kofi took aim at GFA President Kurt Okraku, accusing him of focusing more on his football agency interests than on strengthening Ghana's national teams.

"The football association president was absent during Ghana's match against Sudan last Tuesday," Rev. Kofi remarked. "Instead, he chose to focus on his football business outside the Black Stars game, leaving the management of the Black Stars to others. If he wants to pursue a career as a football agent, he should resign from his position as the president of the association and dedicate himself fully to that path."

Reflecting on past glory and future Lessons

Rev. Kofi recalled the glory days when Ghanaian football was synonymous with skill and dominance, likening the Black Stars of old to the "Brazilians of African football." He expressed hope that Ghana’s current challenges will serve as a wake-up call, encouraging the team to regroup and improve ahead of the next Africa Cup of Nations.

"During our peak, we were called the Brazilians of African football. Now, as we look to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in Morocco, we’ve experienced a decline. However, I believe this will serve as an important lesson for us to improve before the next qualifiers," he concluded.