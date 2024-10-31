ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

The Black Stars seem lifeless; it’s truly a shame - Rev. Osei Kofi slamms Ghana's team decline

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Former Ghanaian international and two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner Rev. Osei Kofi has voiced his profound disappointment with the decline of the Black Stars, describing the current state of Ghana's national team as “lifeless” and calling it a "true shame for the country."

Ghana
Ghana

Rev. Kofi’s comments come on the heels of Ghana’s dismal performances in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, where the Black Stars struggled against Sudan in Accra and then stumbled in Libya.

Recommended articles

Expressing frustration with the team’s leadership, he pointed out that Ghana's football administrators appear out of touch with the game and accused them of prioritising personal interests over the development of the domestic league and national programmes.

"The Black Stars seem lifeless to me. It's truly a shame," Rev. Kofi told Graphic Sports. "Just as only those who have attended law school can practise law, the same principle should apply to football administration. Ironically, those currently in charge of our football don't have a deep understanding of the game; they prioritise the business aspects instead and forget about the GPL [Ghana Premier League] and other developmental projects."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rev. Kofi took aim at GFA President Kurt Okraku, accusing him of focusing more on his football agency interests than on strengthening Ghana's national teams.

"The football association president was absent during Ghana's match against Sudan last Tuesday," Rev. Kofi remarked. "Instead, he chose to focus on his football business outside the Black Stars game, leaving the management of the Black Stars to others. If he wants to pursue a career as a football agent, he should resign from his position as the president of the association and dedicate himself fully to that path."

Black Stars
Black Stars Pulse Ghana

Rev. Kofi recalled the glory days when Ghanaian football was synonymous with skill and dominance, likening the Black Stars of old to the "Brazilians of African football." He expressed hope that Ghana’s current challenges will serve as a wake-up call, encouraging the team to regroup and improve ahead of the next Africa Cup of Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During our peak, we were called the Brazilians of African football. Now, as we look to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in Morocco, we’ve experienced a decline. However, I believe this will serve as an important lesson for us to improve before the next qualifiers," he concluded.

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to face Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on 18th November 2024 in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. With hopes of advancing, Ghana will aim to secure a win in their remaining matches, banking on Sudan to drop points in their final two games, which would enable Ghana to qualify ahead.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 Sports players’ houses before and after fame: Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others (Photos)

5 Sports players’ houses before and after fame: Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others (Photos)

Kwasi Appiah nominated for 2024 CAF Coach of the Year after transforming Sudan

Kwasi Appiah nominated for 2024 CAF Coach of the Year after transforming Sudan

'He punched me in the face’ - Tottenham defender discloses how Kudus was aggressive on him

'He punched me in the face’ - Tottenham defender discloses how Kudus was aggressive on him

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Top 5 all-time scorers in El Clasico

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Top 5 all-time scorers in El Clasico