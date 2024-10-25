ADVERTISEMENT
‘Kurt Okraku has failed’ - George Afriyie supports calls for GFA president to resign

Mandela Anuvabe

Former vice-president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, says the current GFA president, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has failed as the association's boss.

Afriyie believes it is time for the GFA president to resign from his role, but says he is not surprised Kurt Okraku has not stepped down from his role.

He also supported the call by the chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianuoo for Kurt Okraku to resign for failing to progress and develop Ghana football.

“I’m saying that elsewhere is that not what happens? [Resignation]. If you fail to deliver, you’ll just resign but it is not typical in Ghanaian DNA. So, for that me I know that will not happen.

That’s why I will not waste my time to call him to resign because he won’t resign” Afriyie said in an interview with Citi News.

George Afriyie
The ex-GFA president added that football administrators in the country know that Kurt Okraku has not performed satisfactorily since he took charge as GFA president in October 2019.

“For them and those in administration now, they think that they are doing very, very well. But people like Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo who has been around for so many years and knows how our football has been run over the years, think that Mr. Kurt Okraku has failed. And that is a fact.

Today marks exactly five years since Kurt Okraku was elected as GFA president on October 25, 2019. He won a second term in office when he stood unopposed in 2023.

Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president
His time as GFA boss has divided public opinion with some praising him for securing headline sponsors for both the men's and women’s top-flight league during his tenure.

While others blame him for the Black Stars’ continuous drop in performances over the years.

Ghana drop three places in the latest FIFA rankings to 73rd globally and 14th in Africa.

