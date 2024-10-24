ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana drop 3 places in latest FIFA rankings, now ranked 14th in Africa

Mandela Anuvabe

Ghana have dropped down three places in the latest FIFA ranking to 73rd in the world and 14th in Africa.

This follows the Black Stars' recent poor performances in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Black Stars had dropped in September to the 70th position globally, a spot they slipped into following a first defeat in 24 years at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to Angola and a 1-1 draw away to Niger.

Ghana failed to win any of the two Group F double-header games against Sudan in Accra and Benina, Libya.

The first match at the Accra Sports Stadium ended in a goalless draw before the Falcons of Jediane defeated the Black Stars 2-0 at the Benina Martyrs Stadium on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Comoros, Ghana's opponents in the World Cup qualifying group, are 10 spots higher globally and are the greatest movers on the ranking. With France, Spain, England, and Brazil rounding out the top five, Argentina maintained their position at the top.

Morocco are seated at the pinnacle of Africa, with Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, and Algeria following in order.

Meanwhile, coach Otto Addo’s men risk missing out on the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, having failed to win any of their four games in the qualifiers.

They sit third in Group F with only two points, trailing first-placed Angola by 10 points and second-placed Sudan by five points.

The Black Stars need to win their last two games and pray Sudan also loses their last two in the group before they stand a chance of qualifying.

