Ghana drop 3 places in latest FIFA rankings, now ranked 14th in Africa

Ghana failed to win any of the two Group F double-header games against Sudan in Accra and Benina, Libya.

The first match at the Accra Sports Stadium ended in a goalless draw before the Falcons of Jediane defeated the Black Stars 2-0 at the Benina Martyrs Stadium on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Comoros, Ghana's opponents in the World Cup qualifying group, are 10 spots higher globally and are the greatest movers on the ranking. With France, Spain, England, and Brazil rounding out the top five, Argentina maintained their position at the top.

Morocco are seated at the pinnacle of Africa, with Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, and Algeria following in order.

Risk of missing AFCON 2025

Meanwhile, coach Otto Addo’s men risk missing out on the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, having failed to win any of their four games in the qualifiers.

They sit third in Group F with only two points, trailing first-placed Angola by 10 points and second-placed Sudan by five points.