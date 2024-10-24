5 Ghanaian coaches who could become Black Stars coach in the future

There’s no doubt that with the right environment, a local coach can do wonders with the senior national team. For a country that has failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in over 40 years but has spent millions of dollars on appointing coaches, many being expatriate managers it is probably time to look home.

Yes, there’s already a Ghanaian coach in charge, however, some Ghanaians, and in fact, 62 percent of the people who responded to a recent Pulse Sports poll want Otto Addo to be dismissed.

Here are five Ghanaian coaches who can lead the national team in the near future.

1.Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kinston’s acumen as a youth coach has not gone unnoticed. And with his no-nonsense approach to things, there’s no doubt he will be a future prospect for the national team job. However, his recent fallout with the management of the Black Starlets means that it is unlikely under the current Ghana Football Association (GFA) administration.

2.Samuel Boadu

Coach Samuel Boadu led Accra Hearts of Oak to their first Ghana Premier League in over a decade and also won the MTN FA Cup. His time in Africa was poor but having been back to the league after a short spell on national duty, he’s one of the likeliest people to lead the Black Stars in the future.

3.Desmond Offei

Desmond Offei won gold with the Ghana Under-20 team in the All-African Games hosted in Accra this year. He has already qualified the Black Satellites to the next stage of the WAFU B U-20 tournament in Togo. Coach Offei is on an upward trajectory and will not be surprising if he gets the ultimate job in some years to come.

4.Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Ignatius Osei-Fosu is currently Kwesi Appiah’s assistant for the Sudan national team. His time with Medeama in the Ghana Premier League was memorable and despite his controversial shortcomings, his tactical ability cannot be questioned. He can be an interesting pick for the national team role in the future.

5.Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum

