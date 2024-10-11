‘I didn’t run away’ - Laryea Kingston reveals why he left U-17 job

The former Black Stars midfielder explained that the working environment was not suitable for him, which led to his resignation from his role as head coach of the team.
Former Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has revealed that he did not "escape" from his coaching job at the U-17 level.
"I don’t think it’s running away. The environment was not healthy for me, which is why I resigned," Laryea said on Joy FM’s Game Plan.
“This is a typical example of how you should work hard, not just when people are watching you. As soon as I resigned, the emails started coming,” he added.
Kingston stepped down as coach following the Black Starlets' unsuccessful attempt to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.
He had guided the Starlets to a 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the opening game of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship in Accra, before a 2-3 defeat to Nigeria led to his resignation.
Laryea Kingston’s journey
The 43-year-old ventured into management after retiring from football and quickly obtained a UEFA B coaching licence in 2022. His coaching career began as an assistant coach with the Starlets in 2022 under Abdul Karim Zito. He later worked as a youth coach at the Right to Dream Academy and Nordsjaelland, before becoming assistant coach of Ghana’s U-17s
Kingston’s new job
Shortly after resigning, Kingston signed a five-year deal with RPS Academies in the United States. In his new role, he will work alongside other managers to nurture young talents.