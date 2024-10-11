‘I didn’t run away’ - Laryea Kingston reveals why he left U-17 job

"I don’t think it’s running away. The environment was not healthy for me, which is why I resigned," Laryea said on Joy FM’s Game Plan.

“This is a typical example of how you should work hard, not just when people are watching you. As soon as I resigned, the emails started coming,” he added.

Kingston stepped down as coach following the Black Starlets' unsuccessful attempt to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

He had guided the Starlets to a 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the opening game of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship in Accra, before a 2-3 defeat to Nigeria led to his resignation.

Laryea Kingston’s journey

Pulse Ghana

The 43-year-old ventured into management after retiring from football and quickly obtained a UEFA B coaching licence in 2022. His coaching career began as an assistant coach with the Starlets in 2022 under Abdul Karim Zito. He later worked as a youth coach at the Right to Dream Academy and Nordsjaelland, before becoming assistant coach of Ghana’s U-17s

Kingston’s new job

