Laryea Kingston lands coaching job in the United States after leaving Black Starlets

The 43-year-old ventured into management after hanging his boots and immediately obtained a UEFA B coaching licence in 2022.

He went on to work as a youth team coach at the Right to Dream Academy and Nordsjaelland before taking up a role as assistant coach of Ghana’s U17s.

Shortly afterwards, Kingston was appointed as the head coach of the Black Starlets and led them to the semi-finals of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

Laryea Kingston signs 5-year contract as head coach of RPS Academies

Kingston’s new role as head coach of the RPS Academies in the US will see him work alongside other managers to nurture young talents.

The former Hearts of Oak and Lokomotiv Moscow winger is said to have signed a five-year contract, with his tenure officially starting on September 1.

"I had other coaching opportunities, but this option is very good for me… I am very much at home working in an environment that combines education with sports performance, but with even bigger responsibilities this time,” Kingston told the Graphic Sports of his latest managerial move.

“We have a few US-based African players here, but we must widen our talent search. I want to give them a scout in Africa, like we had at Right to Dream where players are scouted across the continent, especially in West Africa.”