Laryea Kingston resigns as Black Starlets coach

Kingston, a former Black Stars midfielder, took over the Black Starlets to revive the team's fortunes and lead them back to continental success. Despite a promising start in the group stage, where the team secured victories against Ivory Coast and Benin, the Black Starlets faltered when it mattered most.

The semifinal match against Burkina Faso highlighted the team's defensive frailties, with two critical errors leading to goals for the opposition.

Kingston's side managed to equalize after falling behind early, but another lapse in defense allowed Burkina Faso to secure their place in the final, leaving Ghana out of the U-17 AFCON for the third consecutive edition.

Kingston expressed his disappointment and gratitude for the opportunity to coach the team in a statement. "It has been an honor to lead the Black Starlets, and I am proud of the effort the boys put in throughout the competition. However, I believe it is time for me to step aside and allow someone else to take over and hopefully achieve the success that has eluded us," Kingston said.