‘2013 & 2024’ - French Journalist shares amazing transformation of himself and Andre Ayew

Ayew has since gone on to play for Swansea City, West Ham United, Fenerbahce, Al Sadd, Nottingham Forest and currently at Le Havre.

Pape too has developed into a fine video creator and currently works with the television channel Canal Plus Sport Africa.

He has also covered multiple Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments, including the recent one in the Ivory Coast, and the French Ligue 1.

Ayew and Pape met again during the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) end-of-year awards last week.

The duo recreated the photo they took 11 years ago on the red carpet of the awards ceremony, with Pape now a fully grown man.

In a post on Instagram, the video creator shared his past and present photos with Ayew, indicating that one was taken in 2013 and the other in 2024.

Meanwhile, Ayew was among the Goal of the Season contenders in Ligue 1 after his amazing acrobatic effort against Lorient was shortlisted for the prize.

The Black Stars captain, however, did not win the category, with Stade Brestois midfielder Kamori Doumbia winning the Goal of the Season award.

That did not stop Ayew from shining bright at the awards event, with his classy outfit getting the needed attention from fans.

The 34-year-old spotted a black-designed two-piece suit with a vest stylishly made to look like a gun sling attached to the collar.