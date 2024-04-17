‘I was pained’ – Gyan criticises Milo’s decision to take him off during 2010 AFCON final

The former Udinese and Sunderland forward was one of Ghana’s key players, scoring three goals in that impressive run.

The Black Stars navigated their way past a group containing the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso after Togo had pulled out.

Gyan scored against the Ivory Coast in the group stage and also netted against hosts Angola in the quarter-finals and Nigeria in the semi-finals.

Dubbed the one-goal project, Milovan Rajevac’s side played a conservative brand of football that meant they were compact at the back and, through Gyan, had the perfect striker to hurt their opponents at the other end.

While the Black Stars never scored more than a goal in any of their matches, they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Egypt in the final following Gedo’s late strike.

Immediately after conceding, Gyan was replaced and the striker has now criticised Rajevac over the decision to take him off, especially with the team down by a goal.

“I was pained because I predicted I would score. But when [the Egyptians] scored and were celebrating, I saw the No. 3 on the substitution board. It is one of the weirdest substitutions I have seen in my entire career,” he said on Onua TV.