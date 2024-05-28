Raphael Dwamena: Albanian club Egnatia pay tribute to late Ghana striker after winning league

Egnatia were crowned champions of the Super League for the first time in the club’s 89 years of existence following their 1-0 win over rivals Partizani in the play-off final on Sunday.
Albanian club FK Egnatia paid special tribute to their former striker Raphael Dwamena after the club won its first-ever league title.
A 35th-minute strike from Melih Ibrahimoglu was the difference between the two teams in what was a keenly contested match.
Dwamena was on the books of Egnatia before his unfortunate demise in November 2023 after he collapsed on the pitch.
Coincidentally, the late former Ghana international died while featuring in a game between Egnatia and Sunday’s opponents Partizani.
On that fateful day, play was stopped and the match was eventually suspended when Dwamena, who had a chronic heart condition, abruptly fell to the ground and fell unconscious.
His teammates quickly called for the medics to attend to him, but they were unable to successfully resuscitate the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.
The former Red Bull Salzburg and FC Zurich forward was subsequently laid to rest on February 19 following a funeral held at Ajiriganor in Accra.
Having contributed immensely to Egnatia’s title success after impressively scoring nine goals in 11 matches before his demise, the club decided to pay tribute to Dwamena after being crowned Albanian champions for the first time.
The deceased player’s jersey was hoisted along with the league trophy, while the club also wrote on Instagram: “For you, Raphael Dwamena.”
Dwamena rose through the Red Bull Academy in Ghana and lined up for clubs in Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark before his unfortunate demise.
He also made nine appearances for Ghana, with his debut against Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier being the most memorable after he scored twice against the Walia Ibex.