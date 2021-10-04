Raphael Dwamena back in action after heart problem sidelined him for a year

Dwamena made a strong start to the game and provided an assist for Aleksandar Kostic to score the opening goal.

The Ghanaian has been sidelined for a year, having played his last competitive game back in October 2020.

The striker was forced to spend some time on the sidelines due to his recurring heart condition, which made him miss several months of action.

Last year, he underwent surgery and recovered in time to join Danish side Vejle BK in August ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Dwamena settled quickly at the club and even scored a couple of goals, but was once again sidelined by his recurring heart problem.

The Danish club later released a statement, saying they were left with no option but to take the striker off the field after it was detected that the limit levels of his heart were too high.

Having been ruled out indefinitely due to his heart condition, the striker has now returned and is enjoying his football once again in Austria.

On Sunday, he played a key role in BW Linz’s important victory over Wacker Innsbruck in the Austrian second-tier.