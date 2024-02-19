ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Raphael Dwamena laid to rest – See photos from Ghana striker's funeral

Nicolas Horni

In November 2023, former FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena suffered a heart attack during a match in the top Albanian league and died shortly afterward in an ambulance. The eight-time Ghanaian international was laid to rest last Friday.

The coffin of the late Raphael Dwamena (Captured by Nicolas Horni)
The coffin of the late Raphael Dwamena (Captured by Nicolas Horni)

Under the motto "A Legend Goes Home," hundreds of people bid farewell to Dwamena (†28), who was laid in state on a football pitch in the northeast of the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

Recommended articles

Among those present were the family of the deceased, members of the church of which Dwamena, a devout Christian, was a member, and many people with a connection to football.

These included the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, and former Black Stars players Kwadwo Asamoah, Sulley Muntari, Ibrahim Tanko, Jerry Akaminko, Augustine Ahinful, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, and Isaac Vorsah.

Among those present were former Milan star Sulley Muntari (front), ex-Dortmund star Ibrahim Tanko (right) and former Hoffenheim player Isaac Vorsah (left) (Captured by Nicolas Horni).
Among those present were former Milan star Sulley Muntari (front), ex-Dortmund star Ibrahim Tanko (right) and former Hoffenheim player Isaac Vorsah (left) (Captured by Nicolas Horni). Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Speakers at the funeral included Raphael Dwamena's family, a pastor, and people from his youth club.

Dwamena's widow gave the most emotional speech: "Rapha, your name still echoes in my heart with warmth and melody. Reflecting on our shared years of life, I find solace and precious memories. Of the laughter, wisdom, and love that defined us. You were more than a husband; you were my confidence, guide, and the source of irreplaceable love. Rapha, my love, my heart aches for your departure. But I'm grateful for the time we had. Until we reunite, your memory is my solace and may your love eternally thrive. Sleep well, my Rapha."

Raphael Dwamena's wife says goodbye to Raphael Dwamena in an emotional speech (captured by Nicolas Horni).
Raphael Dwamena's wife says goodbye to Raphael Dwamena in an emotional speech (captured by Nicolas Horni). Pulse Ghana

After midday, the coffin of the eight-time Ghana international was taken away. In the afternoon, Dwamena was then buried in the immediate family circle.

A Legend goes home - Raphael Dwamena's coffin is carried away after the funeral service (Captured by Nicolas Horni)
"A Legend goes home" - Raphael Dwamena's coffin is carried away after the funeral service (Captured by Nicolas Horni) Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Raphael Dwamena collapsed during a match in the top Albanian league on 11 November after suffering a heart attack and later died in an ambulance. Dwamena had returned to his former glory days in Albania, scoring goals for his team KF Egnatia.

The funeral service at the Adjiringanor Astroturf was attended by friends and family as well as footballing companions (Captured by Nicolas Horni).
The funeral service at the Adjiringanor Astroturf was attended by friends and family as well as footballing companions (Captured by Nicolas Horni). Pulse Ghana

He had moved to Albania from the fifth-highest Swiss league. He had kept himself fit there after hardly any clubs in Western Europe wanted to let him play. The reason for this was his persistent heart problems. On the advice of doctors, he had a defibrillator fitted in 2020.

However, because it had given him two electric shocks and he collapsed during matches in Denmark and Austria, and also because he could not reconcile the device in his body with his faith, he had it removed again - against the doctors' advice.

Several hundred people bid farewell to Raphael Dwamena on a football pitch in Accra on Friday(Captured by Nicolas Horni)
Several hundred people bid farewell to Raphael Dwamena on a football pitch in Accra on Friday(Captured by Nicolas Horni) Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Dwamena had the highlight of his career in Switzerland. He once helped FC Zurich to direct promotion with 12 goals and six assists in 18 games. He also impressed in the following season with nine goals and eight assists - and at the same time attracted interest from abroad.

Dwamena was supposed to move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, but the transfer was canceled at the last minute due to his heart problems.

The striker, who was born in eastern Ghana, returned to Zurich, excelled there once again, and then moved to Levante in the Spanish first division the following year.

The coffin of the late Raphael Dwamena (captured by Nicolas Horni)
The coffin of the late Raphael Dwamena (captured by Nicolas Horni) Pulse Ghana

There, however, Dwamena was unable to repeat his brilliant performances from Switzerland and was repeatedly loaned out. After moving within Spain, Denmark, Austria, and the fifth-tier Swiss league, he finally ended up in Albania. There he finally found happiness, but sadly also death.

Nicolas Horni Nicolas Horni Nicolas is currently studying at the Ringier School of Journalism. As part of his training, he works as an International Sports Reporter for Pulse Ghana. Nicolas has experience in sports journalism and at two TV stations. He likes photography, drinking and blogging about craft beer and spends a lot of time watching football (aka groundhopping).

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GFA favours George Boateng as next Black Stars coach if Chris Hughton is sacked

We took responsibility for Black Stars' poor AFCON performance – George Boateng

#SaveGhanaFootball demo

#SaveGhanaFootball demonstration hits GFA today

I’ll not be a Minister for only football – Mustapha Ussif vows

Ghana spent $3 million at AFCON 2023 – Sports Minister

Raphael Dwamena is facing an uncertain future over health reasons

Former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena goes home on February 16