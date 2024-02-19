Raphael Dwamena laid to rest – See photos from Ghana striker's funeral

Among those present were the family of the deceased, members of the church of which Dwamena, a devout Christian, was a member, and many people with a connection to football.

These included the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, and former Black Stars players Kwadwo Asamoah, Sulley Muntari, Ibrahim Tanko, Jerry Akaminko, Augustine Ahinful, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, and Isaac Vorsah.

Speakers at the funeral included Raphael Dwamena's family, a pastor, and people from his youth club.

Dwamena's widow gave the most emotional speech: "Rapha, your name still echoes in my heart with warmth and melody. Reflecting on our shared years of life, I find solace and precious memories. Of the laughter, wisdom, and love that defined us. You were more than a husband; you were my confidence, guide, and the source of irreplaceable love. Rapha, my love, my heart aches for your departure. But I'm grateful for the time we had. Until we reunite, your memory is my solace and may your love eternally thrive. Sleep well, my Rapha."

After midday, the coffin of the eight-time Ghana international was taken away. In the afternoon, Dwamena was then buried in the immediate family circle.

Raphael Dwamena collapsed during a match in the top Albanian league on 11 November after suffering a heart attack and later died in an ambulance. Dwamena had returned to his former glory days in Albania, scoring goals for his team KF Egnatia.

He had moved to Albania from the fifth-highest Swiss league. He had kept himself fit there after hardly any clubs in Western Europe wanted to let him play. The reason for this was his persistent heart problems. On the advice of doctors, he had a defibrillator fitted in 2020.

However, because it had given him two electric shocks and he collapsed during matches in Denmark and Austria, and also because he could not reconcile the device in his body with his faith, he had it removed again - against the doctors' advice.

Dwamena had the highlight of his career in Switzerland. He once helped FC Zurich to direct promotion with 12 goals and six assists in 18 games. He also impressed in the following season with nine goals and eight assists - and at the same time attracted interest from abroad.

Dwamena was supposed to move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, but the transfer was canceled at the last minute due to his heart problems.

The striker, who was born in eastern Ghana, returned to Zurich, excelled there once again, and then moved to Levante in the Spanish first division the following year.

