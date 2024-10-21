ADVERTISEMENT
Top 7 highest-scoring Ghanaians in the English Premier League

Mandela Anuvabe

Ghanaian players have graced the English top flight league over the years even before it officially became known as the Premier League in 1992.

From Nii Lamptey, the first Ghanaian to play in the Premier League when he represented Aston Villa in September 1994, to current Black Stars players, who have had quite an impressive weekend in the English top flight, the nation's flag has been waved in various league centers.

Jordan Ayew opened his Leicester City account scoring the winner at the death in their 3-2 comeback over Southampton, and teammate Abdul Fatahu Issahaku assisted the first goal.

Elsewhere, it was a bad afternoon for Mohammed Kudus after he was sent off although he started on a bright note with a goal. That goal added his name to a honourable list of Ghanaian top scorers in the English Premier League.

1.Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew Pulse Ghana

Jordan Ayew holds the record for the highest-scoring Ghanaian player in the Premier League.

He has scored a total of 38 goals in 282 games playing for three clubs – Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

2.Anthony Yeboah

Tony Yeboah
Tony Yeboah Pulse Ghana

Anthony Yeboah follows in second place with 24 goals in 47 Premier League appearances.

He played for Leeds United from 1995 to 1997.

3.Jeffery Schlupp

Jeffery Schlupp
Jeffery Schlupp ece-auto-gen
Jeffery Schlupp comes in third after finding the back of the net 22 times in 273 matches.

Schlupp has played in the English top flight for a decade with Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

4.Andre Dede Ayew

Dede Ayew
Dede Ayew ece-auto-gen

Dede Ayew scored 21 times during his time in England. He featured in 102 matches playing for Swansea City, West Ham, and most recently Nottingham Forest when they gained promotion from the Championship.

5.Michael Essien

Michael Essien
Michael Essien AFP

Michael Essien spent all his time in England from 2005 to 2014 with the Blues, where he played 168 times.

Essien scored 17 goals with some of the best screamers ever witnessed in the league.

6.Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo
Antoine Semenyo Pulse Ghana

Antoine Semenyo has netted 12 times playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League. He has made 52 appearances so far and will be looking at improving his output.

7.Asamoah Gyan and Mohammed Kudus

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

Both Asamoah Gyan and Mohammed Kudus have scored 10 Premier League goals as the latter netted his tenth over the weekend against Tottenham.

Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus Pulse Ghana

Gyan featured 34 times for Sunderland while Kudus has played 41 times since joining West Ham in 2023.

