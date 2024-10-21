Top 7 highest-scoring Ghanaians in the English Premier League

Jordan Ayew opened his Leicester City account scoring the winner at the death in their 3-2 comeback over Southampton, and teammate Abdul Fatahu Issahaku assisted the first goal.

Elsewhere, it was a bad afternoon for Mohammed Kudus after he was sent off although he started on a bright note with a goal. That goal added his name to a honourable list of Ghanaian top scorers in the English Premier League.

These are the Top 7 highest Ghanaian scorers in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT

1.Jordan Ayew

Pulse Ghana

Jordan Ayew holds the record for the highest-scoring Ghanaian player in the Premier League.

He has scored a total of 38 goals in 282 games playing for three clubs – Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

2.Anthony Yeboah

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Anthony Yeboah follows in second place with 24 goals in 47 Premier League appearances.

He played for Leeds United from 1995 to 1997.

3.Jeffery Schlupp

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeffery Schlupp comes in third after finding the back of the net 22 times in 273 matches.

Schlupp has played in the English top flight for a decade with Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

4.Andre Dede Ayew

ece-auto-gen

Dede Ayew scored 21 times during his time in England. He featured in 102 matches playing for Swansea City, West Ham, and most recently Nottingham Forest when they gained promotion from the Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

5.Michael Essien

AFP

Michael Essien spent all his time in England from 2005 to 2014 with the Blues, where he played 168 times.

Essien scored 17 goals with some of the best screamers ever witnessed in the league.

6.Antoine Semenyo

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Antoine Semenyo has netted 12 times playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League. He has made 52 appearances so far and will be looking at improving his output.

7.Asamoah Gyan and Mohammed Kudus

Pulse Ghana

Both Asamoah Gyan and Mohammed Kudus have scored 10 Premier League goals as the latter netted his tenth over the weekend against Tottenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana