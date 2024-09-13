Antoine Semenyo named Bournemouth Player of the Month for August

The Ghana international is one of the only four players to score or assist in every game so far this season.

The 24-year-old scored his club’s very first goal this campaign in the opening fixture against Nottingham Forest to salvage a point for the Cherries in a game that ended 1-1.

He also assisted Marcus Tavernier’s 37th minute goal as they drew 1-1 with Newcastle United before inspiring a late 2-3 comeback against Everton away at Goodison Park when he scored in the 87th minute.

Semenyo features in Black Stars’ 2025 AFCON qualifiers

However, he failed to replicate the same form while on national duty during the international break. Semenyo was a starter in both the Black Stars’ disappointing 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The forward failed to contribute a goal or assist as Ghana lost for the first time in 24 years at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Angola before crushing under pressure to concede a late equaliser against Niger in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Semenyo will be hoping to find his scoring boots as the Cherries’ main man upfront when they host Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Semenyo contributed 10 in 33 games in the English top-flight last season playing alongside Dominic Solanke, who has now joined Tottenham Hotspur.