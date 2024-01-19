He said the West Ham playmaker is the live blood of the Ghanaian team and it was refreshing to have him back.
Kudus is our star boy – Antoine Semenyo praises Ghana’s 2-goal hero
Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo has hailed the impact of Mohammed Kudus on the current Black Stars team.
Speaking to journalists after the game, Antoine Semenyo who is delighted to have the West Ham man in the squad said it was great to have the ‘star boy’ back.
“He [Kudus] is one of our best players. He is the star boy. He gets on the ball, creates stuff, and scores goals like he did today. It was a great addition to have him,” the Ghana striker said.
Antoine Semenyo is confident that although the Black Stars have failed to win any of their first two matches, Ghana will qualify for the knockout stage of the 2023 AFCON.
“The performance today was good. We just need to go on Monday and win,” the striker said.
Mohammed Kudus, 23, missed Ghana’s opening group game against Cape Verde in the first game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.
After recovering from injury, he featured for the Black Stars in the showdown against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Thursday.
On his return, Mohammed Kudus scored a brace and helped Ghana to pick a point after a 2-2 draw.
