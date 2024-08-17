ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo was on the score sheet in Bournemouth’s first Premier League game of the 2024/25 season as they held Nottingham Forest to a 1-1 draw.

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest
Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

The 24-year-old led the line for the Cherries, who had to come from a goal down to claim a share of the spoils late in the game.

Recommended articles

Having assumed the role of Bournemouth’s main man up front following Dominic Solanke’s move to Newcastle United, Semenyo proved to be a handful for the Forest defence.

It was, however, the hosts who broke the deadlock, with Chris Wood finding the back of the net with a smart finish in the 23rd minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite playing on the back foot for large spells, Bournemouth created some half chances but were unable to convert them.

Andoni Iraola’s side left it late to deny Forest the three points, restoring parity in the 87th minute thanks to Semenyo’s close-range finish.

In the aftermath of the game, Cherries boss Iraola admitted that the departure of Solanke had left a huge void but said he trusts the other players to fill in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not going to hide, Dom was brilliant for us and important in a lot of our offensive play last season,” he said, as quoted by the Guardian.

“The club didn’t have an easy job, losing the best player, but they acted really well, were prepared for the situation.

“Evanilson has a different skillset but is a great player – he is still very young and has had many years playing for Porto and played with his national team so I hope he gives us the level that we know he has.”

Semenyo found the back of the net eight times, while also contributing two assists in 33 Premier League matches last season and will now be aiming to reach double figures this term.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hasaacas Ladies suffer 3-0 defeat to Nigeria’s Edo Queens in CWCL qualifiers

CWCL Qualifiers: Hasaacas Ladies suffer 3-0 defeat to Nigeria’s Edo Queens

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Jordan Ayew: Leicester City and Saudi clubs battle for £4 million-rated striker

Leicester City and Saudi clubs battle for £4 million-rated Jordan Ayew

Nico Williams inherits no.10 jersey at Athletic Bilbao amid Barcelona links

Nico Williams inherits no.10 jersey at Athletic Bilbao amid Barcelona links