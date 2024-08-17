Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Having assumed the role of Bournemouth’s main man up front following Dominic Solanke’s move to Newcastle United, Semenyo proved to be a handful for the Forest defence.

It was, however, the hosts who broke the deadlock, with Chris Wood finding the back of the net with a smart finish in the 23rd minute.

Semenyo scores to snatch draw for Bournemouth

Despite playing on the back foot for large spells, Bournemouth created some half chances but were unable to convert them.

Andoni Iraola’s side left it late to deny Forest the three points, restoring parity in the 87th minute thanks to Semenyo’s close-range finish.

In the aftermath of the game, Cherries boss Iraola admitted that the departure of Solanke had left a huge void but said he trusts the other players to fill in.

“We are not going to hide, Dom was brilliant for us and important in a lot of our offensive play last season,” he said, as quoted by the Guardian.

“The club didn’t have an easy job, losing the best player, but they acted really well, were prepared for the situation.

“Evanilson has a different skillset but is a great player – he is still very young and has had many years playing for Porto and played with his national team so I hope he gives us the level that we know he has.”