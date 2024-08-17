Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

The 24-year-old led the line for the Cherries, who had to come from a goal down to claim a share of the spoils late in the game.
Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo was on the score sheet in Bournemouth’s first Premier League game of the 2024/25 season as they held Nottingham Forest to a 1-1 draw.
Having assumed the role of Bournemouth’s main man up front following Dominic Solanke’s move to Newcastle United, Semenyo proved to be a handful for the Forest defence.
It was, however, the hosts who broke the deadlock, with Chris Wood finding the back of the net with a smart finish in the 23rd minute.
Semenyo scores to snatch draw for Bournemouth
Despite playing on the back foot for large spells, Bournemouth created some half chances but were unable to convert them.
Andoni Iraola’s side left it late to deny Forest the three points, restoring parity in the 87th minute thanks to Semenyo’s close-range finish.
In the aftermath of the game, Cherries boss Iraola admitted that the departure of Solanke had left a huge void but said he trusts the other players to fill in.
“We are not going to hide, Dom was brilliant for us and important in a lot of our offensive play last season,” he said, as quoted by the Guardian.
“The club didn’t have an easy job, losing the best player, but they acted really well, were prepared for the situation.
“Evanilson has a different skillset but is a great player – he is still very young and has had many years playing for Porto and played with his national team so I hope he gives us the level that we know he has.”
Semenyo found the back of the net eight times, while also contributing two assists in 33 Premier League matches last season and will now be aiming to reach double figures this term.