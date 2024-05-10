Antoine Semenyo nominated for Bournemouth Player of the Season award

Semenyo joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023 and has since developed into a key player for Andoni Iraola’s side.

He has found the back of the net eight times in the ongoing season, while also contributing two assists in 31 Premier League matches.

The 21-year-old’s impressive form saw him earn a nomination for Player of the Month for March in the Premier League.

“Voting is now open for the Supporters' Player of the Season, with every player to have made 10 or more competitive first-team appearances this season eligible,” a statement from Bournemouth said.

“The award will be presented on the pitch after our last home fixture against Brentford on Saturday 11th May. Voting closes at 9am on Friday 10th May.”

Meanwhile, despite his impressive form, Ghana and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus hasn’t been nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

Pulse Ghana

The Premier League announced its eight nominees for the Young Player of the Season category, with Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Phil Foden leading the list.

Arsenal also have two players nominated, with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba there, while Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak has also bagged a nomination.

Manchester United midfielder Kobby Mainoo and Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie complete the eight-man shortlist for the Young Player of the Season.

Kudus’ omission from the shortlist comes as a big surprise, considering his impressive debut campaign in the Premier League.