Video: Antoine Semenyo scores against Partey’s Arsenal in pre-season friendly

While Partey was named in the Gunners’ starting line-up, Semenyo was left on the Bournemouth bench for the friendly at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, with manager Andoni Iraola picking Dominic Solanke as his starting forward.

Semenyo makes scoring appearance off the bench

Bournemouth, however, struggled to cope with Arsenal’s dominance and fell behind at the break following Fabio Vieira’s 18th-minute strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iraola rang the changes at half-time, with Semenyo replacing Marcus Tavernier. Although the Ghana international also didn’t get the needed service upfront, he came up clutch late in the game to score the equaliser.

Having won the ball high up the pitch, Semenyo drove forward before unleashing a left-footed shot that deflected off Gabriel Magalhaes and looped into the back of the net.

While the game ended 1-1 in regulation time, Arsenal had the last laugh after winning the ensuing penalty shootout 5-4.

Semenyo scored the Cherries’ first penalty but it wasn’t enough as misses from Philip Billing and Ryan Christie ultimately cost them in the shootout.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023 and has since developed into a key player for Iraola’s side. He found the back of the net eight times, while also contributing two assists in 33 Premier League matches last season.

The Ghanaian recently signed a new long-term contract at Bournemouth after excelling in his first full season at the club.