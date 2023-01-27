Antoine Semenyo: Ghana striker joins Premier League side Bournemouth

Semenyo made a great start to the 2022/23 campaign after registering three goals in four appearances in the Championship.

His form has impressed Bournemouth, who have decided to spend £9 million to bring him to Dean Court.

A statement from the Premier League club said. “AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City.

“The forward joins on a four-and-a-half-year deal, with the club retaining an option of a further year.”

Meanwhile, Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake added: "Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while.

"He had interest from elsewhere and so we're delighted to welcome him to the club."