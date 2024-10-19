Goal and goodbye: Mohammed Kudus scores and sent-off in West Ham loss to Tottenham

Kudus opened the scoring with a right-footed strike in the 18th minute after Jared Bowen dazzled his way past Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie in the penalty area.
Ghana player Mohammed Kudus had a bittersweet afternoon after scoring and was later sent off in West Ham’s 4-1 loss to city rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.
Recommended articles
However, his opener was not enough for West Ham as Dejan Kulusevski equalized for Tottenham exactly 18 minutes later to end the first half 1-1.
The home team ran riot after recess with three goals in 15 minutes, one from Yves Bissouma, an own goal by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, and another by Heung-Min Son.
Tottenham won the game by four goals to one.
Kudus gets a red card for violent conduct
As if that was not bad enough for West Ham and Kudus, the Black Stars midfielder was sent off for violent conduct in the 86th minute.
Kudus was involved in an altercation with Micky van de Ven after the latter confronted him for supposedly kicking him on the floor in a ground duel.
He hit the Tottenham defender in the face and the referee had to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to issue appropriate sanctions.
After consulting the VAR, center referee Andy Madley gave Kudus a red card for violent conduct.
He will miss Westham’s next three games in the English Premier League. That is, two matches at home to Manchester United and Everton, sandwiched by an away trip to Nottingham Forest.
In an interesting and probably unfortunate streak, Kudus has never won an away game for West Ham in which he has scored.