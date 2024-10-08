ADVERTISEMENT
West Ham features Stonebwoy's Jejereje song in Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration video

Dorcas Agambila

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy gained international recognition after his song was featured in a recent video by English Premier League club West Ham United.

Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus scored his first Premier League goal against Ipswich Town on Saturday, 5 October 2024, contributing to West Ham's 4–1 victory.

West Ham shared a video on TikTok capturing the Ghanaian footballer performing his signature celebration sitting on a chair with his back to the fans after scoring.

The video featured Stonebwoy’s latest music collaboration, Jejereje, with Dutch guitarist and producer Ginton as the background track. Stonebwoy released the song across major digital streaming platforms at midnight on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, and since then, Jejereje has become a hit, sparking widespread attention on social media.

With this, Stonebwoy follows in the footsteps of fellow Ghanaian artiste and rival Shatta Wale, whose music has also been featured by West Ham's social media team. The club has consistently promoted Ghanaian music since Kudus joined from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam in 2023.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has expressed his support for the ongoing 'Stop Galamsey Now' and 'Free The Citizens' protests in Accra.

These three-day demonstrations aim to combat illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, and demand the release of Democracy Hub protesters arrested during a previous protest.

In a post on the social media platform X, Stonebwoy called on the nation’s leaders to take decisive action against the growing problem of galamsey. He urged both current and future leaders to present clear and detailed plans to tackle the environmental damage caused by illegal mining and to demonstrate a firm commitment to resolving the issue.

Watch the video below.

