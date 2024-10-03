Ghanaians begin 3-day protest save water bodies, farmland, forests from illegal mining

Scores of Ghanaians gathered at Okponglo, near the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, to march through the streets of Accra to Independence Square, demanding immediate action from the government to halt galamsey activities. The protest, which began on Thursday, 3rd October, will continue until Saturday, 5th October.

The Ghana Police Service has expressed its readiness to ensure security throughout the protest. In a statement issued on Wednesday, 2nd October, the police outlined the official routes for the peaceful demonstration. Protesters will march past key landmarks, including the Okponglo Traffic Light, Shiashie, Airport Traffic Light, Ridge Hospital, and Parliament House, culminating at the Accra Sports Stadium car park.

"After an engagement with the organisers, the agreed routes for the demonstration shall begin from Okponglo, near the University of Ghana Sports Stadium," the police said. They further emphasised the need for peaceful conduct and reminded organisers of their obligations under the Public Order Act.

“Any person taking part in the demonstration shall obey the directions of the police safeguarding the proper movement of other persons and vehicles and generally maintain order,” the statement read. The police also warned that any disruptions would lead to consequences, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining peace.

This protest follows a recent demonstration by the Democracy Hub, which resulted in clashes with law enforcement and the arrest of 54 protesters. Illegal mining remains one of Ghana's most pressing issues, with efforts by successive governments, including the current administration under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, failing to resolve the problem.

The environmental degradation caused by galamsey has been widely reported. Water bodies and farmlands have suffered severe damage, and the contamination of water sources by heavy metals poses a significant health risk. Doctors and researchers have warned of long-term effects, including birth defects and other serious health conditions, caused by polluted water.

The Ghana Water Company has also struggled to provide clean drinking water due to the high levels of pollution in the country’s rivers and lakes.