62% of Ghanaians want coach Otto Addo sacked according to Pulse Sports poll

Out of the total responses, 1,019 people representing 62 percent said that Addo should be dismissed as Black Stars coach. While 623 people standing for 38 percent still want the coach to keep his job.

The poll conducted by Pulse Sports Ghana on its official Instagram page generated a lot of mixed reactions with some Ghanaians who commented being indifferent to whether the 49-year-old should remain at the post as gaffer of the senior men’s national team or not.

Otto Addo’s record as Black Stars coach (second-stint)

The former Borussia Dortmund talent development coach was given the Black Stars job in February 2022 and guided the team to the 2022 World Cup after triumphing over West African rivals, Nigeria to clinch the qualification spot.

He left the role after a group stage exit in Qatar.

The 49-year-old returned 15 months later after Chris Hughton was sacked for a poor 2023 AFCON showing in Ivory Coast.

He has since managed eight games with only three wins but has failed to win a game in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The Black Stars are third in Group F with two points in four games.