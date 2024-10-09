'A team without passion and desire' - Kurt Okraku blasts Black Stars

He expressed disappointment in the team for not being able to beat a team like Niger.

“A few weeks ago, we played against Niger, how did you guys feel when you went back home to your bases having drawn against Niger. Were you happy?

“Four, five of the players who played in the squad, sorry, cannot play in my club, that’s the truth,” Okraku pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to question the attitude and commitment levels of some of the players.

The team’s demeanor on the day, according to him, was disappointing and unacceptable to the over 30 million Ghanaians.

“We saw a Black Stars team without energy, without passion, without the desire to play. It is not possible like this. The minimum Ghana expects is a team of boys or men who will show passion and desire to play for our country.

“Not when you are dribbled and you will be seen walking on the pitch, and the ball is heading towards your net. That is impossible. I told the coach it’s either you guys decide to play for the 30 million plus people or decide you will not play,” he furiously added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chance for redemption against Sudan

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars have a golden opportunity to redeem themselves when they face Sudan in a double-header on matchdays three and four of the 2025 AFCON qualifying round.

Ghana will host the first leg at Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow, October 10, 2024, before traveling to Libya for the return leg against Kwesi Appiah’s men on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.