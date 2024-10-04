Kwabena Yeboah cautions Otto Addo about Kwesi Appiah’s knowledge of Black Stars

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) president expressed concern about the influence Appiah’s insight could have in the upcoming clash between Ghana and Sudan. According to Yeboah, Appiah’s involvement in GFA meetings gives him a unique perspective on the team’s inner workings.

Pulse Ghana

“He knows all the inner workings of the Black Stars, and is currently an executive committee member of the FA, who sits in our meetings. I mean, it’s unbelievable,” Yeboah remarked. “I don’t know to what extent this weighs on you, and it will be surprising if it doesn’t really play on your mind,” he cautioned Addo during a press conference held to announce the Black Stars squad for the 2025 AFCON match-days three and four against Sudan.

In response, Otto Addo downplayed any concerns about Appiah’s influence, acknowledging his achievements but emphasising that the focus is on Ghana’s preparation.

“I have big respect for Kwesi and what he’s achieved, as a player and also as a coach for Ghana, but… to be honest, for me, it doesn’t really matter who’s on the other side. We are trying to prepare ourselves in the best way possible, and that’s the most important thing,” Addo stated.

CAF Changes Dates for Ghana-Sudan AFCON Qualifiers

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a change in the dates for the double-header between Ghana and Sudan in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers. The first leg, originally scheduled for Friday, 11th October 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, has been moved to Thursday, 10th October 2024. The return leg, set to be played in Benina, Libya, has also been adjusted, shifting from Monday, 14th October 2024, to Tuesday, 15th October 2024.