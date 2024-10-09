'It makes sense to keep Coach Otto Addo even if Black Stars don’t qualify’ - C.K Akonnor

He urged Ghanaians to prioritise the long-term development of the senior national team instead of focusing too much on results.

“I’m looking at how long we can keep a coach so that the coach can have an impact on exactly what he wants to do. Whether we win or lose, there should be some continuity.

“Because sacking coaches have also not done anything for us as it stands now. So, it makes sense to have a different direction. As a nation we must all come together and see it that way,” Akonnor said last night in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM.

The former Wolfsburg midfielder also asked for more time for Addo and his technical team to turn things around, citing Senegal coach Aliou Cissé as an example.

“If you look at the Senegal coach when they picked him, he didn’t do well from the beginning [but] after a while we saw the results.”

Otto Addo’s second stint as Black Stars coach

Otto Addo returned as Black Stars' head coach after an abysmal outing at the 2023 AFCON saw the dismissal of Chris Hughton from the role.

He has since managed six games with a 50 percent rate - winning three out of the total.

His team has lost twice with one draw, but securing qualification to the 2025 AFCON Morocco seems to be a herculean task after failing to win any of their first two games.