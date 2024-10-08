3 times Thomas Partey has missed Black Stars call-up this year

Partey missed 29 games for Arsenal last season, as they lost the English Premier League to Manchester City by only two points. Partey’s absence, to many, was a major reason why the Gunners missed out on the league title again.

His time with the senior national team has been no different and is succinctly summarised by Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.

“It’s unfortunate that we miss a player like Thomas Partey. He is a generational talent. This year the injuries have slowed him down a little. You can’t blame him for that,” Gyan said in April this year after Partey returned from three months on the sidelines.

Below are 3 times Partey has missed a Black Stars call-up this year:

January 2024: Partey misses out 2023 AFCON due to injury

Partey missed out on the Black Stars’ 27-man squad for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast in January 2024, after missing two months of action before the squad was announced.

The midfielder hoped to beat the race against time but unfortunately couldn’t make it to the tournament.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta later said it was “common sense” the midfielder missed out, adding that it was the right thing to do. Ghana crashed out of the tournament in the group stages. 1

March 2024: Partey asks to be excused from March friendlies

In March 2024, the 31-year-old asked to be excused from Coach Otto Addo’s 26-man squad that faced Nigeria and Uganda in two international friendlies.

“Thomas Partey: Asked to be excused from the game to gain full fitness following recent injuries,” read a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Ghana lost 2-1 to the Super Eagle before drawing 2-2 against the Cranes.

October 2024: Partey withdraws from Sudan double-header

The Black Stars have failed to register a win in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers so far, and Ghanaians were hoping to have a full house to overcome Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan in the double-header this month. However, three days after Coach Otto Addo announced his 25-man squad for the clash, the team’s captain has been ruled out.

“Thomas is unable to join the Black Stars due to medical issues he is currently experiencing, and his club has scheduled him for further tests in the coming days,” GFA said in a statement yesterday, October 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, Joseph Paintsil, Kingsley Schindler and Osman Ibrahim have all also been ruled out by injury.