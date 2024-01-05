ADVERTISEMENT
Mikel Arteta says it was ‘common sense’ for Thomas Partey to miss AFCON

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said the decision to exclude Thomas Partey from Ghana’s squad for the 2023 AFCON was based on common sense.

The Spanish manager noted that the midfielder was desperate to represent his country at the tournament but just couldn’t overcome his injury issues.

Earlier this week, Partey was ruled out of the AFCON after being left out of the Black Stars’ 27-man squad for the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Asked about the injured player’s omission from the Ghana squad ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Liverpool, Arteta said it was the right thing to do.

“It was about common sense. He had a long-term injury,” the Gunners boss at the pre-match press conference, as quoted by Goal.

“He really wanted to be with his national team but he’s still far from training for the team and it didn’t make sense for him to be involved.”

Partey is currently recovering from a groin injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the better part of the last two months.

The 30-year-old is yet to return to training and is expected to remain on the sidelines until late January.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton had been hopeful of Partey recovering in time for the AFCON, but later confirmed that his injury was more serious than first thought.

"I’ve spent a lot over this period of time with Thomas and also engaging with the medical staff at Arsenal Football Club," Hughton said.

"They will treat this injury with caution, and so will the player. This is a big injury for him and the biggest injury that he’s had."

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will face Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in Group B of the AFCON, which will take place from January 13 to February 11.

