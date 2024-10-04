Otto Addo names Asante Kotoko’s Frederick Asare, Isaac Afful in squad for Sudan clash

This marks the second time Asare, the Porcupine Warriors’ reliable goalkeeper, has been the sole Ghana Premier League player included in the coach’s squad to face the Falcons of Jediane. Asare was in excellent form for Kotoko last season and has carried that momentum into the current campaign.
Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has selected Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare and FC Samartex 1996 left-back Isaac Afful for Ghana's African Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.
The 25-year-old goalkeeper is expected to be part of the team’s trio of goalkeepers, alongside Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacott, for the two matches.
Isaac Afful, meanwhile, has received his first-ever call-up to the senior national team following outstanding performances for Samartex 1996 in both the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League. He will join Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Mumin, Gideon Mensah, Kingsley Schindler, and Tariq Lamptey as part of Otto Addo’s defensive options for the qualifiers.
Frederick Asare, in his second call-up, is hoping to make his debut for the Black Stars during the qualifiers, while Isaac Afful is also eager to earn his first senior team appearance.
CAF Reschedules AFCON Qualifier Dates
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rescheduled the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between Ghana and Sudan. The matches will now take place on Thursday, 10 October, and Tuesday, 15 October 2024, instead of the original dates of 11 and 14 October 2024.