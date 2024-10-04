Otto Addo names Asante Kotoko’s Frederick Asare, Isaac Afful in squad for Sudan clash

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is expected to be part of the team’s trio of goalkeepers, alongside Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacott, for the two matches.

Isaac Afful, meanwhile, has received his first-ever call-up to the senior national team following outstanding performances for Samartex 1996 in both the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League. He will join Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Mumin, Gideon Mensah, Kingsley Schindler, and Tariq Lamptey as part of Otto Addo’s defensive options for the qualifiers.

Frederick Asare, in his second call-up, is hoping to make his debut for the Black Stars during the qualifiers, while Isaac Afful is also eager to earn his first senior team appearance.

