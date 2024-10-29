5 African players who came close to winning the Ballon d’or

George Weah remains the only African player to win this prestigious award, achieving the feat in 1995. Weah was also the first non-European player by nationality to win after a rule change allowed more players to be eligible for the award.

Beyond Weah's victory, several other African players have come close to claiming the Ballon d'Or. Pulse Ghana Sports highlights five of them:

5. Victor Osimhen

In 2023, Victor Osimhen made history as the highest-ranked Nigerian player in Ballon d'Or history, finishing 8th. The Napoli striker was instrumental in the club’s first Serie A title win in 33 years, scoring 31 goals and contributing five assists during the season.

4. Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o holds the record for the most Ballon d'Or nominations by an African player, with nine throughout his career. His best finish came in 2009, when he ranked 5th after an exceptional season with FC Barcelona, which included a treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Champions League titles.

3. Mohamed Salah

Salah has come close to winning the Ballon d'Or on two occasions, finishing 5th in both 2019 and 2022. Known for his incredible speed, dribbling, and playmaking abilities, Salah is regarded as one of the best African players of his generation, and his performances for Liverpool have solidified his legacy.

2. Didier Drogba

Regarded as one of the greatest African strikers, Drogba came close to the Ballon d'Or podium in 2007. He finished 4th, just behind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kaka. Known for his physicality, aerial prowess, and lethal finishing, Drogba was nominated three times for the award but never won it.

1. Sadio Mané

