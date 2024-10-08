5 reasons Otto Addo's Black Stars might lose against Kwasi Appiah's Sudan

1. Coaching Factor

The Ghanaian national team is led by Otto Addo, a former player and now coach in his second stint with the Black Stars. Addo's first term saw him achieve the remarkable feat of qualifying the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, following a 1-1 draw in Abuja. However, the team’s early exit from the tournament led to his resignation.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

On 15th March 2024, Otto Addo was reappointed as head coach, with Joseph Laumann, John Painstil, and Fatawu Dauda joining as assistant coaches. Despite this experienced setup, Addo’s tactical abilities have been questioned during the ongoing qualifiers. Under his leadership, the Black Stars have played six games, winning two, drawing two, and losing two—a winning percentage of just 33.33%. Ghana has failed to win in two consecutive qualifiers, raising concerns among fans as they prepare to face stronger opposition.

Sudan, on the other hand, is being managed by an experienced coach—James Kwesi Appiah. Appiah, Ghana’s first coach to qualify the Black Stars for the World Cup in 2014, is familiar with the African football landscape. Under his leadership, Sudan has already secured one victory and is currently second in the group, making them a formidable opponent.

2. Poor Defensive Abilities

The Black Stars’ defence has been inconsistent throughout the qualifiers. Lawrence Ati Zigi, the first-choice goalkeeper, has kept only one clean sheet in 24 matches. His performances have been widely criticised, yet alternatives like Jojo Wollacot and Frederick Asare have not been given opportunities.

The defensive line has struggled to prevent opposition attacks, frequently exposing the goalkeeper. This defensive disorganisation increases the likelihood of Ghana conceding goals, especially against a Sudanese team that will look to capitalise on these weaknesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Player Commitment

The commitment levels of senior players have come under scrutiny. The aggression, passion, and dedication once associated with the Black Stars have been notably absent in recent matches. Many Ghanaians have expressed concerns about the team’s lack of determination, especially after the disappointing performance in their last qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium.

While the players blamed the poor pitch for their loss, their opponents managed to adapt and outclass them. This lack of commitment has raised doubts about how the team will perform against Sudan.

4. Injury Concerns

Injuries to key players pose a significant challenge for the Black Stars. Captain Thomas Teye Partey has withdrawn from the squad due to medical reasons, while Joseph Paintsil is also sidelined with an injury picked up in his last club match before the international break. Other absentees include Osman Ibrahim and Kingsley Schindler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The absence of Thomas Partey, in particular, will be keenly felt. As the team’s leader and a key player in the defensive midfield, his absence leaves a gap that could weaken the team’s overall structure. With these players missing, Ghana may struggle to maintain control on the pitch, especially against a well-organised Sudanese side.

5. Stadium Factor

The Black Stars have not played at the Accra Sports Stadium since 2023. For some time now, most of the team’s home matches have been held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which had become a fortress until a 26-year unbeaten record was broken.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning to a venue they haven’t played at for a long time could disrupt the players’ rhythm, potentially affecting their performance. Although Ghana has an impressive overall win rate of 71.05% at the Accra Sports Stadium, their unfamiliarity with the ground in recent times might work against them.

Stadium Statistics

Ghana’s record at the Accra Sports Stadium stands strong, with 27 wins in 38 matches—a win rate of 71.05%. The team has drawn six times (15.79%) and lost only five matches (13.16%). Notably, the Black Stars have been unbeaten at the stadium since 2008, when they lost to Cameroon in the AFCON semi-finals. In their last 14 matches at the venue, Ghana has won 11 and drawn three.