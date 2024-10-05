My grandmother had a ‘crush’ on handsome Kwabena Yeboah - Otto Addo tells funny story

Ghana will host the Falcons of Jediane on Thursday, October 10, at the Accra Sports Stadium, before facing them again four days later on the road.

While there were so many questions to answer regarding his squad selection, Addo still made time to amuse the media by joking about how his grandmother had a crush on veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah.

Otto Addo reveals grandmother's admiration for Kwabena Yeboah

According to Addo, his grandmother, who passed away some years ago, used to admire Yeboah a lot and found him to be a very handsome man.

“Maybe a little side story but my grandmother, she passed away a very long time ago, was a big admirer of you. She was always like ‘who is this handsome guy?’” the Ghana coach said while smiling.

Yeboah has been a sports journalist for over three decades and remains one of the most respected figures in the media industry. He is also currently the president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

Meanwhile, Yeboah also had some advice for Addo ahead of the two crucial AFCON qualifying matches against Sudan.