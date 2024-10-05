My grandmother had a ‘crush’ on handsome Kwabena Yeboah - Otto Addo tells funny story

On Friday, Addo addressed the media, where he announced his 25-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against Sudan.
Black Stars coach Otto Addo was in a jovial mood when he met the media, revealing a funny story of how his grandmother had a crush on veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah.
Ghana will host the Falcons of Jediane on Thursday, October 10, at the Accra Sports Stadium, before facing them again four days later on the road.
While there were so many questions to answer regarding his squad selection, Addo still made time to amuse the media by joking about how his grandmother had a crush on veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah.
Otto Addo reveals grandmother's admiration for Kwabena Yeboah
According to Addo, his grandmother, who passed away some years ago, used to admire Yeboah a lot and found him to be a very handsome man.
“Maybe a little side story but my grandmother, she passed away a very long time ago, was a big admirer of you. She was always like ‘who is this handsome guy?’” the Ghana coach said while smiling.
Yeboah has been a sports journalist for over three decades and remains one of the most respected figures in the media industry. He is also currently the president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).
Meanwhile, Yeboah also had some advice for Addo ahead of the two crucial AFCON qualifying matches against Sudan.
He urged Addo to be wary about Sudan boss James Kwasi Appiah’s vast knowledge of Ghanaian football and the senior national team.