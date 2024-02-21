ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Abedi Pele not near Osei Kofi and Mohammed Polo in GOAT debate – Historian

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian historian Anokye Frimpong believes Osei Kofi and Mohammed Polo might just be ahead of Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ when it comes to the greatest Ghanaian players of all time.

Abedi Pele behind Osei Kofi and Mohammed Polo in GOAT debate – Historian
Abedi Pele behind Osei Kofi and Mohammed Polo in GOAT debate – Historian

All three players – Abedi Pele, Osei Kofi and Mohammed Polo – played during different generations and won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Black Stars.

Recommended articles

Frimpong noted that while Abedi’s accomplishments have been trumpeted the most, the former Olympique Marseille star benefitted from the digital age and playing in Europe.

Mohammed Kudus is the next Abedi Pele – Sonnie Badu
Mohammed Kudus is the next Abedi Pele – Sonnie Badu Pulse Ghana

He was, however, quick to add that some Ghanaian players who played in the years past may have been better than Abedi, citing Osei Kofi and Mohammed Polo as examples.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By documentation, he [Abedi Pele] is the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time but our elders tell us that years ago when African football was not known to the Europeans, we had players like CK Gyamfi, Aggrey Fynn, Osei Kofi, Baba Yara and many more who they said were far better than Abedi but because we were not going to Europe, they were not recognized,” the historian told Kafui Dey.

“It is only when you go to Europe that you make a name and are seen in the world. We had so many great players.

Osei Kofi
Osei Kofi Pulse Ghana

“When you talk to people of the world, Abedi is arguably our best player but when you talk to people of yesteryears, they will tell you that they came across better players. Let’s just agree that he was our best even though I believe that he might not even come near Osei Kofi or Mohammed Polo,” he added.

Abedi was one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers in the 1990s, having made his name with Olympique Marseille.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 59-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

He was also voted CAF Footballer of the Year three times, with a triumph in the 1982 AFCON completing his medal cabinet at both club and international level.

Meanwhile, Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

Mohammed Polo
Mohammed Polo Pulse Ghana

He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 67-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.

Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.

Osei Kofi, on the other hand, starred in the 1960s, winning back-to-back AFCON titles in 1963 and 1965.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#SaveGhanaFootball demo

#SaveGhanaFootball demonstration hits GFA today

I’ll not be a Minister for only football – Mustapha Ussif vows

Ghana spent $3 million at AFCON 2023 – Sports Minister

Raphael Dwamena is facing an uncertain future over health reasons

Former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena goes home on February 16

FIFA Rankings: Black Stars drop to 67th, now ranked 14th in Africa

FIFA Rankings: Black Stars drop to 67th, now ranked 14th in Africa