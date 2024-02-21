Abedi Pele not near Osei Kofi and Mohammed Polo in GOAT debate – Historian

Frimpong noted that while Abedi’s accomplishments have been trumpeted the most, the former Olympique Marseille star benefitted from the digital age and playing in Europe.

He was, however, quick to add that some Ghanaian players who played in the years past may have been better than Abedi, citing Osei Kofi and Mohammed Polo as examples.

“By documentation, he [Abedi Pele] is the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time but our elders tell us that years ago when African football was not known to the Europeans, we had players like CK Gyamfi, Aggrey Fynn, Osei Kofi, Baba Yara and many more who they said were far better than Abedi but because we were not going to Europe, they were not recognized,” the historian told Kafui Dey.

“It is only when you go to Europe that you make a name and are seen in the world. We had so many great players.

“When you talk to people of the world, Abedi is arguably our best player but when you talk to people of yesteryears, they will tell you that they came across better players. Let’s just agree that he was our best even though I believe that he might not even come near Osei Kofi or Mohammed Polo,” he added.

Abedi was one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers in the 1990s, having made his name with Olympique Marseille.

The 59-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

He was also voted CAF Footballer of the Year three times, with a triumph in the 1982 AFCON completing his medal cabinet at both club and international level.

Meanwhile, Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.

The 67-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.

Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.