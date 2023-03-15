ADVERTISEMENT
‘He’s handsome and dresses well’ – Gloria Sarfo drools over David Beckham

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo says she loves the appearance of David Beckham and wants a man with similar attributes to the former England star.

The television personality and entrepreneur was discussing her type of man in an interview with Mavis Amanor Avornyo.

She described Beckham as a handsome man who takes very good care of himself, dresses well and also has a nice smile.

She noted that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger is the kind of man she finds attractive.

"I like men who are good at dressing and taking care of themselves,” Gloria Sarfo said during the discussion.

“David Beckham dresses well, he looks good, and he smiles a lot. He is handsome, and he has nice legs. I don't know what I will take away from him.”

Meanwhile, veteran actress Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame has also lightly claimed that Asamoah Gyan is one of her biggest crushes.

Speaking on Mavis Amanor Avornyo’s YouTube show, the celebrated actress joked that she could even make the footballer her husband.

“I like Asamoah Gyan. I love him so much that the mere mention of his name makes my heart skip a beat,” Aunty Bee said.

Asked if she loves the veteran striker enough to make him the replacement for her ex-husband Santo, the actress replied: “Oh yes, he can be the replacement.”

A video clip of the said interview was sighted by Gyan, who took to Instagram to also give a funny reaction.

The former Sunderland and Udinese striker said he was pleased that a celebrated actress like Aunty Bee is a huge fan of his.

