5 Players who stole the show in an AFCON final

Here are five such players who stole the show in an AFCON final:

1. Rashidi Yekini - Nigeria (1994 Final)

Against: Zambia

Performance: Rashidi Yekini, Nigeria's legendary striker, played a pivotal role in the 1994 AFCON final against Zambia. He scored the opening goal, setting the tone for what was a very emotional match, considering Zambia's remarkable journey to the final after the tragic air disaster that decimated their team a year earlier.

ece-auto-gen

Yekini's powerful and emotional celebration captured the spirit of the occasion, highlighting his impact on the field.

2. Hossam Hassan - Egypt (1998 Final)

Against: South Africa

Performance: Hossam Hassan, one of Egypt's most prolific strikers, delivered when it mattered most in the 1998 final against South Africa. His goal was crucial in securing a 2-0 victory for Egypt, earning them their fourth AFCON title.

Pulse Nigeria

Hassan's knack for finding the back of the net and his leadership on the pitch were instrumental in Egypt's triumph.

3. Didier Drogba - Ivory Coast (2012 Final)

Against: Zambia

Performance: Although the 2012 final did not end in favor of Ivory Coast, Didier Drogba's presence and performance throughout the match were noteworthy. As the team captain and talisman, Drogba's influence on the game was significant, even though he famously missed a penalty that could have sealed the win for the Elephants.

Didier Drogba Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Despite the outcome, Drogba's contributions to his team's journey to the final and his efforts in the match itself were unforgettable.

4. Christian Atsu - Ghana (2015 Final)

Against: Ivory Coast

Performance: Christian Atsu was one of the standout players for Ghana in the 2015 final against Ivory Coast. Even though Ghana did not clinch the title, Atsu's performances throughout the tournament, and in the final, in particular, were exceptional.

Pulse Ghana

His pace, dribbling, and ability to create chances made him a constant threat, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.

5. Vincent Aboubakar - Cameroon (2017 Final)

Against: Egypt

Performance: Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to score the winning goal for Cameroon in the 2017 final against Egypt, completing a remarkable comeback from a goal down. His superb control and finish in the 88th minute not only secured Cameroon's fifth AFCON title but also capped off his tournament with a memorable moment.

AFP

Aboubakar's impact was a testament to the depth and spirit of the Cameroonian squad.

These players, with their memorable performances in the finals, not only helped their teams to secure or come close to winning the coveted AFCON title but also left an indelible mark on the tournament's history.