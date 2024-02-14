AFCON 2023: Check out the Team of the Tournament from CAF

Nigeria, who emerged as the tournament runners-up, also has three representatives in the Best XI: Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, and Ademola Lookman.

Pulse Ghana

South Africa, the surprise package of the tournament, clinched the third-place spot, and their outstanding goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, has been acknowledged for his remarkable performance throughout the tournament, particularly for saving four penalties in a single match. Teboho Mokoena of South Africa also made it to the Best XI.

ADVERTISEMENT

DR Congo, who secured the fourth spot, contributed two players to the Best XI: Yoane Wissa and Chancel Mbemba.

The dramatic 34th edition of the AFCON reached its climax on Sunday with the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire, staging a remarkable comeback victory against Nigeria at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Check out the Team of The Tournament below:

Goalkeeper:

Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

Defenders: Ola Aina (Nigeria), Ghislan Konan (Cote d'Ivoire), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (South Africa), Jean Michael Seri (Cote d'Ivoire), Franck Kessie