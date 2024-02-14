Three of the Ivorian team's players, Ghislan Konan, Jean Michael Seri, and Franck Kessie, have been recognized in the Best XI. Kessie's crucial goal in the final was pivotal in securing the championship for the hosts.
AFCON 2023: Check out the Team of the Tournament from CAF
The Technical Study Group (TSG) of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has unveiled the Best XI from the just-concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Nigeria, who emerged as the tournament runners-up, also has three representatives in the Best XI: Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, and Ademola Lookman.
South Africa, the surprise package of the tournament, clinched the third-place spot, and their outstanding goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, has been acknowledged for his remarkable performance throughout the tournament, particularly for saving four penalties in a single match. Teboho Mokoena of South Africa also made it to the Best XI.
DR Congo, who secured the fourth spot, contributed two players to the Best XI: Yoane Wissa and Chancel Mbemba.
The dramatic 34th edition of the AFCON reached its climax on Sunday with the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire, staging a remarkable comeback victory against Nigeria at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.
Check out the Team of The Tournament below:
Goalkeeper:
Ronwen Williams (South Africa)
Defenders: Ola Aina (Nigeria), Ghislan Konan (Cote d'Ivoire), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo).
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (South Africa), Jean Michael Seri (Cote d'Ivoire), Franck Kessie
Strikers: Yoane Wissa (DR Congo), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea)
