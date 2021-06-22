Afriyie Acquah: Ghana midfielder seals move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Batin FC

Acquah is now set for an adventure in Asia after reportedly putting pen to paper on a big-money contract with Al-Batin.

The move was confirmed by the player’s agent Oliver Arthur, who has tipped the midfielder for success in Saudi Arabia.

Pulse Ghana

"[Acquah] had a very good season in Turkey and the player is in great shape for this adventure," the agent said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"This is new terrain with new challenges but Acquah has always risen to the occasion and so I know he can meet expectations."

Acquah has had a journeyman career since bursting on the scene in 2010 when he joined Serie A club Palermo.

The Ghanaian spent two years with Palermo and had loan spells with Parma, Hoffenheim, and Sampdoria.