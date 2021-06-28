Akrobeto goes global again; features in Spartak Moscow’s fixture announcement video

In the said video, Akrobeto, rather predictably, applies humour and satire in mispronouncing the names of the Russian teams.

This comes just days after German side Augsburg also featured him in a video announcing the Bundesliga schedule of German club Augsburg.

In announcing their schedule for the 2021/22 league season, Augsburg included an old funny clip Akrobeto.

The creative video by Augsburg has since been retweeted by over 16,000 accounts on Twitter, while also accumulating over 70,000 likes.

Fellow Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen seemed impressed by the creativity of the clip and replied with a clapping emoji.

Akrobeto has become an internet sensation across the world after going viral several times with his ‘Real News’.

The Kumawood actor and comedian presents the parody news show on United Television (UTV) once every week.