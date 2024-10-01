Alidu Siedu named Stade Rennes player of the month of September

The Ghanaian player has been in good form for the Ligue 1 side; featuring in all games for the club in September.

Seidu’s improvement puts him among the defenders with the most blocks in the French topflight, having made 10 blocks this season.

Seidu's over-all stats in his six appearances for Rennes

Games played – 6

Games started – 5

Minutes played – 440

Touches – 317

Tackles won – 7

Recoveries – 30

Yellow cards – 2

Rating - 7.07

The versatile defender would be hoping to continue with his fine form when Stade Rennes travel to Roazhon Park to play Monaco next league game.

The journey to Stade Rennes

Siedu joined Clermont Foot from JMG Academy. At the French club Clermont Foot, he made 72 appearances in three seasons before joining Stade Rennes on a four-year contract.

Expectation from his next games with the Black Stars

The defender will be back in Ghana after the Monaco game to prepare with the Black Stars to take on Sudan in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

In his last match with the national team, he scored his first goal after 17 appearances in a 1-1 stalemate with Niger.