Alidu Siedu named Stade Rennes player of the month of September

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Black Stars defender Alidu Siedu has been voted as the player of the month for September at French club Stade Rennes.

Seidu beat off competition from teammates Ludovic Regis Arsene Blas and Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga after garnering the most votes from the supporters of the club to earn the award.

The Ghanaian player has been in good form for the Ligue 1 side; featuring in all games for the club in September.

Seidu’s improvement puts him among the defenders with the most blocks in the French topflight, having made 10 blocks this season.

Games played – 6

Games started – 5

Minutes played – 440

Touches – 317

Tackles won – 7

Recoveries – 30

Yellow cards – 2

Rating - 7.07

The versatile defender would be hoping to continue with his fine form when Stade Rennes travel to Roazhon Park to play Monaco next league game.

Siedu joined Clermont Foot from JMG Academy. At the French club Clermont Foot, he made 72 appearances in three seasons before joining Stade Rennes on a four-year contract.

Expectation from his next games with the Black Stars

The defender will be back in Ghana after the Monaco game to prepare with the Black Stars to take on Sudan in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

In his last match with the national team, he scored his first goal after 17 appearances in a 1-1 stalemate with Niger.

Ghanaians will be hoping to see him display a high level of defensive skills as Otto Addo’s side aim to record their first win in the AFCON qualifiers.

