Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain rejoins Ligue 1 club Le Havre as free agent

However, Ayew parted ways with the Ligue 1 side at the end of the last season when his one-year contract expired and became a free agent.

The former Olympique Marseille and Swansea City forward was linked to some clubs in the summer but remained unattached when the transfer window closed.

Le Havre announce Andre Ayew signing

On Friday, though, Le Havre confirmed that Ayew has rejoined the club and will wear the number 28 jersey for the ongoing 2024/25 campaign.

“The bridges were not broken, it was affirmed, and it was neither a bluff nor a way of reassuring himself: Andre Ayew finds his place in the HAC squad!” the French club wrote in a statement.

“One of the great architects of the 2023-2024 survival, author of five goals in L1 between the end of November, the date of his arrival (at the time, a big surprise for many observers!), and the end of the championship in May, made the choice of the heart to continue his career.

"This new commitment, for one season, proves Andre’s strong attachment to the Ciel & Marine colours and his desire to defend them at the highest level.”

Meanwhile, Ayew’s return to club football could be the boost he needs to facilitate a return to the Ghana national team after being dropped for recent assignments.

He hasn’t received a Black Stars call-up since March, having been excluded from Otto Addo’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June and the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in September.